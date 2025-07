Pima County has reported several road closures due to flooding. They include:

- Speedway, east of Houghton

- Wentworth Road, north of Speedway

- Overton Road, east of La Cholla Boulevard

- Overton Road, west of La Canada

- Clayton Road, south of Avra Valley Road

- Old Ajo Highway, northeast of Ajo Highway

- Old Ajo Highway, west of San Joaquin Road

Stay with KGUN 9 for monsoon coverage throughout the day.