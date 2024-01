TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police officers, SWAT and negotiators are on scene near North 15th Avenue and West Grant Road where they say a suspect is barricaded inside a home.

According to TPD, the incident located the suspect in the area around 4 p.m.

At this time, police say there are no reports of injuries. KGUN 9 will update this story once TPD releases more information on the situation.