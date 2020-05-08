Hearing set in Phoenix for man charged in 2 Iraqi killings

PHOENIX (AP) — A hearing is scheduled Friday in Phoenix to decide whether an Iraqi immigrant accused of participating in the 2006 killings of two police officers in Fallujah should remain jailed until his extradition case is over.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri operated a driving school in Phoenix until his arrest three months ago. He is accused of leading an al-Qaida group that fatally shot the officers.

Ahmed denied involvement with any terror group and in the killings. Prosecutors said Ahmed should remain jailed due to the violent nature of the attacks. Ahmed’s attorney has expressed doubts about whether her client would get a fair trial in Iraq.

