Hearing set for man charged in Sunday school teacher’s death

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A May 1 bond hearing has been scheduled in Flagstaff for an Air Force airman charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher who had been living in New Mexico.

Attorneys argued at a hearing Friday over whether Mark Gooch was eligible for bond on charges that he kidnapped and killed Sasha Krause.

The judge didn’t make a bail decision and instead scheduled a hearing for next week. Krause was living among other members of the Mennonite community in Farmington, New Mexico, before she disappeared Jan. 18.

Gooch’s attorney, Matthew Springer, said his client was entitled to the presumption of innocence.

