Health effects of smoke from fires

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Bighorn Fire has been burning for a week now, and the smoke and wind coming from the mountains can cause breathing problems.

Dr. James Knepler of the Banner University Medical Center says those in good health and without chronic conditions won't suffer any long lasting affects from smoke inhalation.

He suggests more vulnerable populations like the very young or older people take the right precautions.

Dr. James Knepler said "Wearing a cloth mask or, you know a surgical mask that people. Really doesn't help. You need the N-95s, which normally you can actually buy at the hardware store but because of COVID you can't get N-95s masks anywhere."

Dr. Knepler also suggests staying inside as much as possible and limiting outdoor activities.

He also suggests rolling up your car's windows when driving.