Pima County Health Department reports two child flu deaths, so far, this year

The Pima County Health Department reported two child flu deaths, so far, in 2024, in a news release, Wednesday.

One child was an elementary school-aged child who became ill and died in February, the news release said.

The second child was a teen who had a co-infection of influenza and bacterial pneumonia, who was in hospital for more than a month before dying in March, the news release said.

Neither child had received the most recent flu vaccination, the news release said.

The last pediatric flu death in Pima County prior to the most recent deaths, was in May of 2023.