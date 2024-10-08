Head-on crash Sunday night in Catalina Foothills leaves two dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people are dead and another seriously injured after a head-on collision near East Camino Miraval and North Campbell Avenue Sunday night in the Catalina Foothills, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD says deputies arrived at the scene of the crash around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Two cars were involved, a 1996 Honda Prelude and a 2013 Ford Fusion. According to the preliminary findings of the traffic investigation, detectives believe the Honda Prelude was driving south on Campbell at a fast speed when it crossed left of center and hit the Ford Fusion.

The two passengers inside the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene, and the car's driver was taken to a hospital for further treatment of serious injuries, according to the release. The press release says the two people in the Ford did not report any injuries.

PCSD says the investigation is ongoing.