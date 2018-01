TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A head-on collision near Speedway and Craycroft shut down roads Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Dugan with Tucson Police said people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was affected by road closures after this crash. Police say the roads will reopen soon.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more traffic alerts and updates.