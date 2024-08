TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A package with an unknown white substance was opened at a passport center on the eastside of Tucson, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

TFD confirmed their response to the Western Passport Center at Speedway and Kolb after a package was opened, releasing an unknown substance.

HAZMAT is responding to the scene, TFD said.

More information will be updated as released.