Hawk missing from Desert Museum

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - A hawk went missing from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Monday, according to a post from the museum.
The male Harris hawk left museum grounds following an afternoon demo. The post said all birds in the Raptor Free Flight show have trackers, but this hawk's fell off.
The post says this bird has traveled before, but not for this long.
They say he may want to socialize with humans.
If you see the hawk, call (520) 883-2702 or email info@desertmuseum.org with any information.
We need your help! One of our little male Harris's hawks left Museum grounds (west side of Tucson, Arizona) after an afternoon demo. All of our birds in the Raptor Free Flight show have trackers but unfortunately, his fell off. He is an adult bird, and has gone for a day trip a few times to socialize with local wild Harris's hawks but has now been gone for a couple days. If you have seen our show, you know our hawks are comfortable around people and very strong fliers. We are concerned he went beyond his usual range, and may be lost. He is unafraid of people and captive born, so we think he may seek out people nearby. He may choose to hang around people or vocalize at them. Please contact the Museum at 520-883-2702 or email info@desertmuseum.org with any information. Thank you!