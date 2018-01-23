Hawk missing from Desert Museum

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - A hawk went missing from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Monday, according to a post from the museum.

The male Harris hawk left museum grounds following an afternoon demo. The post said all birds in the Raptor Free Flight show have trackers, but this hawk's fell off.

The post says this bird has traveled before, but not for this long.

They say he may want to socialize with humans.

If you see the hawk, call (520) 883-2702 or email info@desertmuseum.org with any information.

