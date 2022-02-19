Watch
Harris on Ukraine: World at 'a decisive moment in history'

Andrew Harnik/AP
US Vice President Kamala Harris is welcomed on stage to speak by Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger, right, during the Munich Security Conference, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Munich. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 15:48:04-05

Vice President Kamala Harris says the world has arrived at “a decisive moment in history” as the Biden administration warns that a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the coming days is highly likely.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Harris vowed that the U.S. was committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

She also used an address at the conference to reiterate the Biden administration’s promise to hit Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it invades Ukraine again.. Her remarks came one day after President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” that Russia's Vladimir Putin has decided to invade neighboring Ukraine.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

