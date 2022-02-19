Harris on Ukraine: World at 'a decisive moment in history'

Vice President Kamala Harris says the world has arrived at “a decisive moment in history” as the Biden administration warns that a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the coming days is highly likely.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Harris vowed that the U.S. was committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

She also used an address at the conference to reiterate the Biden administration’s promise to hit Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it invades Ukraine again.. Her remarks came one day after President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” that Russia's Vladimir Putin has decided to invade neighboring Ukraine.

