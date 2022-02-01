Harkins to honor Black History Month with discounted tickets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The start of February marks 52 years of celebration for Black History Month.
Harkins is honoring black history month with $5 films that highlight inspiring stories from the African American community.
These films feature stories of courage, heroism, freedom, justice, and equality. Starting Friday, Harkins will start by playing the movie "42".
For the full list of films, click here.
