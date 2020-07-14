Harassment claims reinstated in ex-prosecutor's ethics case

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has reinstated sexual harassment allegations in an ethics case against a former prosecutor best known for winning a conviction in the Jodi Arias murder case.

The ruling reverses an earlier decision that threw out claims that then-prosecutor Juan Martinez made sexually inappropriate comments to female law clerks at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Martinez also is accused of leaking the identity of a juror in the Arias case to a blogger with whom he was having a sexual relationship.

His attorney Donald Wilson Jr. has said much of the harassment case is based on an accuser's subjective opinion, not on overt actions.