Happy Birthday, Wanda! Tucson woman turns 104

Brooke Long
6:32 PM, Jan 10, 2018

A Tucson woman celebrated a big birthday Wednesday. Wanda Waltke was born in 1914 when eggs were still 37 cents a dozen.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Tucson woman celebrated a big birthday Wednesday. Wanda Waltke was born in 1914 when eggs were still 37 cents a dozen. 

Wanda spent her younger years traveling before settling down and becoming a seamstress. 

Now, after a century of life, Wanda lives at Aspen Care Home in Tucson. 

She says the secret to a long life is just to take it day-by-day.

Wanda's new hobbies are bingo and cards, but she says she still enjoys everything the can.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top