Happy Birthday, Wanda! Tucson woman turns 104

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Tucson woman celebrated a big birthday Wednesday. Wanda Waltke was born in 1914 when eggs were still 37 cents a dozen.

Wanda spent her younger years traveling before settling down and becoming a seamstress.

Now, after a century of life, Wanda lives at Aspen Care Home in Tucson.

She says the secret to a long life is just to take it day-by-day.

Wanda's new hobbies are bingo and cards, but she says she still enjoys everything the can.