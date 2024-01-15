HAPPENING TODAY: MLK JR. March -- what you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration March is expected to kickoff Monday morning at 8 a.m. near MLK Way and 36th Street.

This years community theme is "Equality, Justice and Love." KGUN spoke with Chairperson Pastor Grady Scott, who shares more about what attendees can expect.

"There will probably be singing. Some of the songs of the movement. But we really want to help people to focus on what this means and what they can do to make this a reality in their lifetime," Scott said.

There will be a celebration for the holiday at Reid Park's outdoor performance area after the march at 10 a.m.

The City of Tucson also wants drivers to be aware of lane restrictions along the march route. According to Tucson's Department of Transportation, the following roads will be impacted:



One lane eastbound 36th Street from MLK Way to Kino Parkway will be closed

One lane southbound Kino Parkway from 36th Street to 22nd Street will be closed

Southbound Kino Parkway on-ramp at 22nd Street will be closed

One lane westbound 22nd Street from Country Club Road to Kino Parkway will be closed

One lane northbound Country Club Road from 23rd Street to Picnic Place will be closed

The city says these closures will remain in effect until noon on Monday.