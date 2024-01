TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most of Tucson can see the smoke from Mount Lemmon, but rest assured, it's under control.

The U.S. Forest Service is overseeing a prescribed burn on Mount Lemmon, near Summerhaven. It plans on doing another burn near the Sabino Canyon overflow later this week as well.

The Forest Service is asking people in the area to drive carefully and be mindful of any crews stationed nearby that are monitoring the fire.