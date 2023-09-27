Hangar expansion at airpark in Marana means hundreds of new jobs for Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Israel Aerospace Industries and Ascent Aviation Services in Marana are partnering up to convert Boeing 777s into freight aircraft.

The partnership means two new hangars will be built in Marana near the Pinal Airpark.

"Recently, we signed the 15-year collaboration agreement with Israel aerospace industries or IAI to do triple seven passenger to freighter conversions here in Marana," Scott Butler, chief operating officer of Ascent Aviation Services, said.

The collaboration will bring an estimated 300 jobs to the area. Those jobs include mechanic jobs, assembly jobs and other logistics positions.

The two hangars are expected to be completed by sometime in 2024.

"Ascent is excited to embark on this long-term partnership with IAI over the course of this fifteen-year agreement," David Querio, CEO of Ascent Aviation Services, said. We look forward to getting started on our hangar build-out and bringing dozens of aircraft to Arizona to support the maintenance and modification services required.

"This long-term collaboration agreement will bring lasting growth to the Tucson aviation community."

