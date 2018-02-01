Hands-free ordinance in Tucson more strict starting Feb. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson's hands-free ordinance will get more strict February 1.

The city council voted last week to make using a phone while driving a primary offense. That means police can pull drivers over for violating the rule even if they are not breaking any other laws.

Tickets will cost drivers $143 for the first offense, $234 for the second offense, $417 for the third offense, and more than $500 if it is related to a crash.

Tucson will give drivers a grace period of one month to get used to the change. Fines start on March 3.