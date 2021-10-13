Halloween happenings in Tucson and the surrounding area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here's our list of spooktacular events for kids and adults happening around Tucson and southern Arizona. To have an event added to this list, email details to share@kgun9.com.

Apple Annie's Fall Fun on the Farm

The largest corn maze in Arizona resides at Apple Annie's. In addition, the produce farm has plenty of pumpkins and vegetables to choose from. The fall celebration is happening daily now through October 31.

Boo at the Zoo 2021

Reid Park Zoo is scaring up some excitement with four spooky evenings of family-fun featuring princesses, superheroes and characters inspired by movies and storybooks. Admission includes the Rancho Sahuaraita Fall Festival Zone with music, hay maze, pumpkin patch, games and more. Note: this is an evening event with limited animal viewing. Boo at the Zoo is happening October 21 – 24, from 6-8:30 p.m..

Halloween Spooktacular

This family-friendly event offers free games, hayrides and trick-or-treating. The spooktacular takes place Friday, October 29, from 5-8 p.m. at the Oro Valley Community Center.

Haunted Hayride at Steam Pump Ranch

The Haunted Hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch are uniquely themed to Arizona's haunts, scary stories and spooky lore. This creepy, fun hayride is a great addition to the Halloween season. Visit playov.com for dates and times. Note: In order to participate in this years Haunted Hayride tickets must be purchased ahead of time at playov.com.

Life Under the Oaks Lavender Witch Festival

Celebrate the cooler weather by indulging in a Witch's Brew at the Lavender Farm! Decorate your witch's hat or make a Lavender Witch's Broom! Create mini witch hats, pointy shoes, and pumpkins with clay. There will be lavender witch soaps, lavender wands, lavender corn husk dolls, & lots of goodies to eat. Note: Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

This pumpkin patch has 50 acres of homegrown pumpkins to browse through. Admission includes a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch, a tractor train ride, access to two corn mazes, access to the Jumping Pillow for kids, and many more activities for the whole family. Visitors can attend now through October 31.

Sierra Vista Elks Haunted house

The 6th Annual Haunted House is back for 2021 at the Sierra Vista Elks Lodge. Haunted House dates: Friday & Saturday, October 22 & 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday & Saturday, October 29 & 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and on Halloween Sunday, October 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.. Cost: $3.00 per person or 3 non-expired, non-perishable foods. All proceeds will go to Peach’s Pantry- a food pantry that provides needed weekend meals for children on the school lunch program.

Slaughterhouse Tucson

Slaughterhouse really wants to bring out the scares. The former meatpacking plant features five haunted areas named Boiler Room, Cirque du Slay, City Meats, The Apocalypse, and Voodoo Bayou. Attend if you dare.

Sonoita Fairgrounds Community Halloween Party

Head to the Sonoita Fairgrounds on October 29, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. for a costume contest, tractor treat, haunted house, hay rides and much more!

Trunk-or-Treat at New Spirit Lutheran Church

Oct. 30th from 6-8 pm. The event is free to all and features free hog dogs to the first 200 people. Located at Camino Seco and Old Spanish Trail northeast corner, 8701 E Old Spanish Trail, 85710.

