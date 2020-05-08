Menu

Hair salons, barbershops in Arizona poised to reopen

Posted at 6:30 AM, May 08, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Hair salons and barbershops in Arizona shut down a month ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus will look quite different when they reopen.

Operating for the first time Friday since Gov. Doug Ducey ordered them closed, many hair dressers and barbers will incorporate social distancing measures into their routine.

Some businesses trumpeting their return ahead of time on social media warned of several changes. Among them are barbers and stylists wearing masks and clients having to wait in their cars. Ducey cited a downward trajectory in the percentage of positive tests along with declines in hospital visits for coronavirus symptoms in his decision.

