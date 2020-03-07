Menu

Habitat Tucson celebrates 19th annual Women Build in building homes Flowing Wells neighborhoods

Posted: 11:21 AM, Mar 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-07 13:21:41-05
TUCSON, Ariz. — Habitat Tucson is celebrating the 19th annual Women Build and help build homes in the Flowing Wells neighborhoods Saturday.

Hundreds of women from the Tucson community will work together in empowering one another and advocate for equitable opportunity.

The building is from 7:00 a.m. –to 2:00 p.m. with a ceremony at 10 a.m. in the Carters Court neighborhood, which is on the newly named Rosalynn Road.

Women Build is one of the largest fundraisers for Habitat Tucson.

Habitat Tucson's mission is to create a more compassionate place.

For more information about Women Build or Habitat Tucson, go here.

