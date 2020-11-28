Habitat for Humanity Tucson continues mission during the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — The pandemic has hit several local organizations and Habitat for Humanity is no different. The organization is looking for some helping hands to help Tucson families ease into a safe home.

“One of the things the staff and our families, all of our neighbors and partners have noticed is how important affordable and decent housing-- decent shelter-- is right now when you're being asked to stay at home," said Joshua Swinney.

Habitat for Humanity Tucson has completed nine houses and has 19 more in the works.

“We've had a couple of those families come to us and say, 'We're not really sure what would happen if we had to shelter in place at the previous place that we were living,' because it was probably more unsafe than going out and being out in the workforce or out in public,” he said.

The pandemic has slowed the progress on the homes because it's left the organization with fewer volunteers.

"We've really seen that we have lots of our volunteers that have not been able to come out due to health concerns or they fit a certain category to where it's really not safe for them to be here,” he said.

There is a way the community can help Habitat for Humanity. The organization accepts donations, like necessary work equipment. You can also offer an extra set of hands.

Swinney explained there are policies in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone is required to wear a mask. We're all wearing masks at all times. We stay six to 10-feet away from each other. We've created a work environment and restructured our work schedule to where we can keep everybody safe," explained Swinney.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can find more information on Habitat for Humanity Tucson's website.