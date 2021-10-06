Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new training center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This Fall, Habitat for Humanity Tucson is hard at work. The non-profit is putting the final touches on homes in Flowing Well and laying the foundation for others in Marana.

"We're building up in Marana. We've just about finished Carter's Court, which is the 19 house subdivision," said Habitat for Humanity Tucson CEO, T. Vanhook.

Habitat for Humanity builds affordable homes for Southern Arizona individuals and families, but the pandemic has challenged their efforts. The rising cost to build has slowed construction.

"We're still struggling a bit with materials and certainly with volunteers. As the various variants come out and people are concerned about the Coronavirus, we're still having a limited number of volunteers," said Vanhook.

While volunteers are limited, Habitat for Humanity plans to train more people to build homes. They recently broke ground on the future Connie Hillman Urban Construction Knowledge (CHUCK) Center. It will provide space for future workers to get hands-on experience in construction, plumbing, carpentry and electrical work.

"It's going to be place where they can provide some education. They have collaborations in place with Pima Community College. We very much need work force development. This is going to help on that side," said Sundt Construction Regional Vice President, Ian McDowell.

The CHUCK Center will also serve as a warehouse for building materials. Vanhook said this will make it easier for the non-profit to plan ahead for future developments.

"With so many families struggling, we're really just hoping that everyone will pull together and recognize that everyone has the right to safe, decent and affordable housing," said Vanhook.

To learn more about volunteering with Habitat for Humanity Tucson, click here.

