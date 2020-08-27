Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Gyms, some bars in Phoenix, Tucson open as virus cases ebb

items.[0].image.alt
parkinson's gym.png
Posted at 12:08 PM, Aug 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-27 15:08:10-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gyms and some bars across metro Phoenix and Tucson are now allowed to reopen as coronavirus transmission numbers in several Arizona counties dropped to moderate levels that let the businesses restart with capacity limits.

Maricopa and Pima counties fell from substantial transmission levels they had seen when the Arizona Department of Health Services published the guidelines for business reopenings early this month. Pinal County failed to meet the metrics for reopening, a surprise because Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said earlier this week that it had also been expected to see a decrease in cases.

Six of 15 Arizona counties remain in the higher category where gyms, bars, nightclubs and water parks can’t reopen without a state waiver.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson