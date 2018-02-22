Gusty winds and near-freezing temps coming

TUCSON, Ariz. - A storm passing to our north will bring strong west winds Friday afternoon and evening, blowing up to 25 mph in Tucson, and gusting even higher.

Rain will be limited, but mountain showers are possible north and east of Tucson, mainly the higher elevations of Graham and Greenlee counties.

Cooler temps will also blow in, bringing near-freezing temps Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs will drop 15 degrees below average by Saturday.