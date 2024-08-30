Gunshot victims receive support in new program in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — A new program for gunshot wound victims in Tucson will provide them with resources and support. The Level 1 Trauma Center team at Banner is partnering with The Village Program to form Arizona's first Hospital-linked Violence Intervention Program (HVIP).

“Once those patients leave the hospital, these CVI specialists calls them," Trauma Surgeon Dr. Christina Colosimo explained. "Say hey, did you follow up with your appointment? Do you need transportation getting there? How about those mental health resources for your daughter or your son?”

Dr. Colosimo explained that asking gunshot wound patients what they need and and being able to help in some way can make a big difference to a safe recovery process.

Rebecca Lock is grateful for these resources being implemented. She lost her son, Ernesto Aros, in 2005to gun violence.

“At that time there were only services for adults. So, I was able to take care of me to some degree, but when it came to the siblings, I didn’t have the resources. And honestly, I didn’t have the time.”

Lock is also a CVI Specialist, explaining that this can relieve stress to the victims and their families.

Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona held a press conference Thursday to introduce the Village Program.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also spoke at the press conference.

"We cannot ignore the reality we are facing," she explained, "gun violence is a serious and pressing issue in Tucson."

Athena Kehoe Mayor Regina Romero speaking at Community Violence Intervention Presser

Sunnyside Unified School District Superintendent Jose Gastelum said "this collaboration enables us to create a comprehensive approach to preventing violence. By working together, we can make our schools and neighborhoods safer and more resilient."