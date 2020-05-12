Menu

Gun-control group plans to spend $5 million in Arizona

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2016, file photo, handguns are displayed at the Smith &amp; Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. The gun industry is gathering for its annual conference, in January 2020, amid a host of uncertainty: slumping gun sales, a public increasingly agitating for restrictions on access to firearms and a presidential campaign that threatens gun rights like perhaps no other time in modern American history. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-12 15:59:55-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A gun-control advocacy group co-founded by Mike Bloomberg says it will spend $5 million on Arizona political campaigns this year.

Everytown for Gun Safety said Tuesday the money will support Joe Biden's presidential campaign, Mark Kelly's Senate bid and candidates running in five legislative districts. Arizona is increasingly being eyed by big-spending political groups as Democrats make gains in the former Republican stronghold.

The spending on advertising and grassroots organizing is focused especially on Maricopa County, where the group sees a receptive audience in the fast-growing suburbs of Phoenix.

