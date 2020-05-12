Gun-control group plans to spend $5 million in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A gun-control advocacy group co-founded by Mike Bloomberg says it will spend $5 million on Arizona political campaigns this year.

Everytown for Gun Safety said Tuesday the money will support Joe Biden's presidential campaign, Mark Kelly's Senate bid and candidates running in five legislative districts. Arizona is increasingly being eyed by big-spending political groups as Democrats make gains in the former Republican stronghold.

The spending on advertising and grassroots organizing is focused especially on Maricopa County, where the group sees a receptive audience in the fast-growing suburbs of Phoenix.

