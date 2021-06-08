Growing Arizona wildfires prompts new evacuation orders

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — Two wildfires fueled by dry weather have been growing in south-central Arizona, forcing evacuations.

Authorities said late Monday that The so-called Telegraph Fire has now expanded to more than 96 square miles and is at zero containment. Evacuations have been ordered and two schools are open as shelters. Meanwhile, the Mescal Fire about 12 miles southeast of Globe has grown to more than 83 square miles.

Thousands of structures are threatened, but hundreds of firefighters have so far kept any from being damaged, and no injuries have been reported. Officials say a forecast of low humidity and high winds throughout the week will likely facilitate more spread.

