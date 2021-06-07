Growing Arizona wildfire prompts new evacuation orders

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — Residents near a town in south-central Arizona are the latest to evacuate as one of two wildfires, fueled by gusty winds and dry weather, grew overnight.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office issued an immediate evacuation order early Monday for part of Miami. The order specifically applies to those who reside west of the town limits. Two local schools are open as shelters. The so-called Telegraph Fire, roughly 60 miles east of Phoenix, has now expanded to more than 64 square miles.

There is no containment. Officials say a forecast of low humidity and high winds throughout the week will likely facilitate more spread.

