Group of migrants found in in hidden trailer compartment near Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of migrants were found in a hidden trailer compartment near Nogales, says U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Border Patrol agents stopped a semi truck on Route 82 at around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The agents inspected the trailer and found nine migrants below a false floor with no other way out.

Four people were arrested, including the semi's driver and passenger, along with another driver and passenger from a Ford pickup truck that was on the scene.

The driver of the semi will be facing smuggling charges and the migrants will be processed.

