Group of migrants found in in hidden trailer compartment near Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of migrants were found in a hidden trailer compartment near Nogales, says U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Border Patrol agents stopped a semi truck on Route 82 at around 1 a.m. on Saturday.
The agents inspected the trailer and found nine migrants below a false floor with no other way out.
Four people were arrested, including the semi's driver and passenger, along with another driver and passenger from a Ford pickup truck that was on the scene.
The driver of the semi will be facing smuggling charges and the migrants will be processed.
Nine Mexican citizens were rescued from a false trailer compartment Saturday.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 5, 2022
Tucson Sector agents discovered the concealed migrants following a vehicle stop on SR-82. The U.S. citizen driver faces criminal charges.
Full story: https://t.co/dCmdmGXKzw pic.twitter.com/XDPzf66RTo
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.