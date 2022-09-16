Group of migrants found hiding inside truck bed during a vehicle stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two juveniles and at least 10 migrants were found during a vehicle stop on Highway 191, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector's Chief John Modlin.
Willcox Station agents stopped a truck on Thursday, Sept. 8, when an agent noticed someone's feet sticking out from under a blanket.
Last Thursday, a Willcox Station agent arrested two juvenile U.S. citizens smuggling 11 total migrants following a vehicle stop on Hwy 191.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 16, 2022
Catching a glimpse of feet sticking out from under a blanket in the #TruckBed, the agent uncovered 🔟 concealed migrants. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/KCHkO69DWy
The two U.S. citizens who were driving the car were arrested following the discovery, according to Chief Modlin.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.