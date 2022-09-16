Watch Now
Group of migrants found hiding inside truck bed during a vehicle stop

Posted at 2:27 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 17:27:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two juveniles and at least 10 migrants were found during a vehicle stop on Highway 191, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector's Chief John Modlin.

Willcox Station agents stopped a truck on Thursday, Sept. 8, when an agent noticed someone's feet sticking out from under a blanket.

The two U.S. citizens who were driving the car were arrested following the discovery, according to Chief Modlin.

