Group of migrants found hiding inside truck bed during a vehicle stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two juveniles and at least 10 migrants were found during a vehicle stop on Highway 191, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector's Chief John Modlin.

Willcox Station agents stopped a truck on Thursday, Sept. 8, when an agent noticed someone's feet sticking out from under a blanket.

Catching a glimpse of feet sticking out from under a blanket in the #TruckBed, the agent uncovered 🔟 concealed migrants. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/KCHkO69DWy — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 16, 2022

The two U.S. citizens who were driving the car were arrested following the discovery, according to Chief Modlin.