Group donates pizzas to first responders

TUCSON, Ariz.-- Families in Tucson donated a free pizza lunch to Pima County first responders as an act of appreciation for their community service.

Steve Martin, who organized the event said it's also an opportunity to support a local small business.

"Come together as families pull together whether it's fire department, police department. Teachers, people working at grocery stores, medical people. Just come together as (a) community in 2020 and try to make a difference in (the) community," said Martin.

"This is awesome glad when they invited us great for guys to come out enjoy some pizza with everything going on right now. It makes us feel appreciated," said David Randolph, Captain of the Rural Metro Fire.

Families displayed "thank you" signs as well.

