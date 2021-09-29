Ground broken on new UArizona research building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is breaking ground on a new building, it's called the 'Grand Challenges Research Building.'

The building will cost nearly $100 million and will be over 100,000 square-feet. It will hold multiple laboratories and research spaces.

Dean of Wyant College of Optical Sciences, Thomas Koch said "It's just fantastic to see it underway. It's going to be the venue for incredible future research in the field of optics and photonics. And a lot of people don't really understand what that is. But it's what gave us the internet. All the fiberoptics. It's what gave us amazing technology and things like the iPhone."

The building will also house the university's center for quantum networks.

IT's expected to be completed 2024.

