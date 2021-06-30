Ground broken for UArizona's new applied research building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction of the University of Arizona's new applied research building began Tuesday.

The applied research building will house research for science and engineering. It will also serve as a test center for spacecrafts, satellites and probes.

The building will connect faculty across four colleges and eight different departments.

No classes will be taught in ARB. Instead, students can tap into the state-of-the art equipment for undergraduate and graduate research.

UA President Robert Robbins said "We break ground knowing that we're developing a new place for world changers to work on their next big idea."

Dean of Engineering David Hahn said, "With this building sitting right next to aerospace and mechanical, and just across the street from the engineering complex, its as Bobby said, it describes the center of gravity of innovation between science and engineering and health sciences."

The 89,000 square-foot facility at the southeast corner of Helen Street and Highland Avenue is expected to open in January 2023.