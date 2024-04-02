Watch Now
Man pronounced dead after crashing car into garage in Green Valley

KGUN 9
Posted at 3:31 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 18:31:52-04

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a garage in a residential area of Green Valley, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Traffic investigators determined that Dennis Gass, 75, lost control of his vehicle Monday morning April 1 around 7 a.m. due to a "medical event." He was driving north on Placita De La Canoa at the time, PCSD says.

According to the press release, Gass was transported to the hospital after deputies responded to calls of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The release did not disclose the nature of Gass's medical event, nor the exact time of death.

