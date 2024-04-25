Grenade found on Sonoita property determined inactive after tests

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — All is clear at Green Valley Fire District Station 153, where a man brought in a found grenade that he believed could be live.

According to Green Valley Fire District (GVFD), a Sonoita man came to the fire station after finding the grenade on his son's property, saying he was unsure what else to do with it.

GVFD says the station and crews were evacuated from the building. The Pima County Sheriff's Office's Pime Regional Bomb Squad responded to the station to x-ray the grenade, which they determined to be inert and not live.

Traffic on North Abrego and Continental was closed to traffic until the bomb squad cleared the incident.

Images courtesy GVFD & PCSD:

Click lower left icon to view full screen