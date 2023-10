An 81-year-old man plowed his SUV into the Papa John's at 1325 W. Duval Mine Road in Green Valley on Saturday.

The structural damage to the property was minor, according to Green Valley Fire, which responded to the crash, along with Sahuarita Police. But the interior of the space and the equipment inside sustained significant damage.

The building was condemned to ensure public safety, GV Fire said.

The man was treated for minor injuries and subsequently released.