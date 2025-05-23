Green Valley man arrested on suspicion of assaulting 70-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Green Valley resident was charged with multiple counts related to an alleged assault that took place at a grocery store Wednesday, according to a media release from the Sahuarita Police Department (SPD).

In the media release, SPD says the suspect, Daniel Kovarik Jr., 42, is accused of assaulting a 70-year-old woman with a club inside the Sprouts at 18755 S Nogales Hwy.

The woman is an employee of the grocery store, according to SPD. Police say "there is no indication that the suspect and victim knew each other."

The media release says Kovarik has been booked into Pima County Jail on the following charges:



Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument

Aggravated Assault Serious Physical Injury,

Aggravated Assault

Two counts of Disorderly Conduct,

Two counts of Threatening and Intimidating,

Criminal Damage

Unrelated felony arrest warrant

Kovarik is being held on a $45,000 bond.

SPD is asking members of the public who have information to contact police at (520) 351-4900 or 911. SPD also has a tip line, (520) 445-7847.