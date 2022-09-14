Green Valley Fire District to hold ceremony for new ladder truck

Green Valley Fire District (GVFD) is having a "Push-In" ceremony to introduce a new ladder truck.
Ladder 151 will have its event held on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. on 250 N. La Canada Drive.
Come join crews from GVFD as they "PUSH-IN" and place into service a brand new ladder truck. Share the tradition of the fire service as we continue to improve our service to the community pic.twitter.com/nngQkiTaGL— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) September 14, 2022
"Share the tradition of the fire service as we continue to improve our service to the community," stated GVFD in a tweet.
