Green Valley Fire District to hold ceremony for new ladder truck

Ceremony to be held at Fire Station 151.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 14, 2022
Green Valley Fire District (GVFD) is having a "Push-In" ceremony to introduce a new ladder truck.

Ladder 151 will have its event held on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. on 250 N. La Canada Drive.

"Share the tradition of the fire service as we continue to improve our service to the community," stated GVFD in a tweet.

