Green Valley Fire District to hold ceremony for new ladder truck

Green Valley Fire District (GVFD) is having a "Push-In" ceremony to introduce a new ladder truck.

Ladder 151 will have its event held on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. on 250 N. La Canada Drive.

Come join crews from GVFD as they "PUSH-IN" and place into service a brand new ladder truck. Share the tradition of the fire service as we continue to improve our service to the community pic.twitter.com/nngQkiTaGL — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) September 14, 2022

"Share the tradition of the fire service as we continue to improve our service to the community," stated GVFD in a tweet.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

