Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Green Valley Fire crews battle fire at senior care living facility

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN
Green Valley Fire District crews are currently battling a fire at a senior care living facility Monday evening.
GVFIRE 2.jpg
GVFIRE.jpg
Posted at 10:57 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 02:08:15-04

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Green Valley Fire District crews are currently battling a building fire at a senior care living facility Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to a facility at La Posada, near Park Centre and Old Nogales Highway at around 8 p.m. for a report of a fire. Green Valley Fire officials say while battling the fire, the roof of the building collapsed.

The building is relatively new and there were no sprinklers inside of the building, according to fire officials.

The are no injuries reported and there is no danger to the public.

The fire may be active for the next few hours, fire officials say.

The PIma County Sheriff's Department, Rural Metro Fire and Corona de Tucson are all on scene assisting in the fire and road closures.

An investigation is underway of the cause of the fire.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!