Green Valley Fire crews battle fire at senior care living facility

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Green Valley Fire District crews are currently battling a building fire at a senior care living facility Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to a facility at La Posada, near Park Centre and Old Nogales Highway at around 8 p.m. for a report of a fire. Green Valley Fire officials say while battling the fire, the roof of the building collapsed.

The building is relatively new and there were no sprinklers inside of the building, according to fire officials.

The are no injuries reported and there is no danger to the public.

The fire may be active for the next few hours, fire officials say.

The PIma County Sheriff's Department, Rural Metro Fire and Corona de Tucson are all on scene assisting in the fire and road closures.

An investigation is underway of the cause of the fire.

