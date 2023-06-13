Green Valley Fire and Salvation Army partner for 'Love Beyond Crayons'

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Green Valley Fire District is partnering with the Salvation Army to host a school supply drive called "Love Beyond Crayons."
There will be collections boxes in all fire station lobbies and at the Salvation Army in Green Valley, 555 N La Cañada Drive #101, until July 14 for donations of school supplies.
Among the items needed are crayons, pencils, glue sticks, folders, rulers and erasers.
The Green Valley Fire District will be partnering with the Salvation Army to host a school supply drive, "Love Beyond Crayons." You will see clearly marked collection boxes in all the station lobbies. Join us in supporting this great community cause. Thank you for your help!! pic.twitter.com/QkW5mOad6A— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) June 12, 2023
