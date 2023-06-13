Watch Now
Green Valley Fire and Salvation Army partner for 'Love Beyond Crayons'

Accepting school supply donations through Friday, July 14
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 20:48:38-04

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Green Valley Fire District is partnering with the Salvation Army to host a school supply drive called "Love Beyond Crayons."

There will be collections boxes in all fire station lobbies and at the Salvation Army in Green Valley, 555 N La Cañada Drive #101, until July 14 for donations of school supplies.

Among the items needed are crayons, pencils, glue sticks, folders, rulers and erasers.

