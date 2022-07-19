Green Valley begins clean up after hail storms sweep through the area

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong hail storms moved through Green Valley over the weekend and left a path of destruction.

From downed trees to damaged skylights, the hail storm damage was all over the area.

"I've been in Arizona for 35 years and I've never seen a storm like this," Marion Bieber, a Green Valley resident, said. "This was new."

Bieber said that in her neighborhood alone, the damage was clear.

"Screens got demolished. The next-door neighbor's window got completely smashed in," Bieber said. "People lost paint off the side of the house because the hail hit it and knocked the paint right off."

Throughout the day roofers were busy primarily looking at skylights.

"When we get ten calls by 1 p.m. for skylights all in the same area we are pretty certain there has been major hail damage just with our experience," Michael Daugherty of Blue Mountain Roofing said.

Daugherty was going from house to house across Green Valley all afternoon long.

"Well, I'm not surprised," Richard Gumm said about the damage on his roof. "I was hoping there was enough water up there that would cushion the impact of the hail stones, but we lost four skylights."