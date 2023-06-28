Watch Now
Grant Road widening project to begin construction between Alvernon and Swan

The project looks to widen lane, expand sidewalks and improve bike paths.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jun 28, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson's Grant Road Improvement Project will, currently it Phase 3 & 4, will look to Tucson Electric Power to remove old power poles in the next few weeks, now that new power poles have been installed.

Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility says it will soon begin work on Grant between Alvernon and Swan.

Just like the other phases, this next round of construction will include adding more traffic lanes, building new and wider sidewalks, and improving bike paths.

The anticipated schedule for Phase 3 & 4 shows the project wrapping up by 2025, at an estimated construction cost of $42 million.

To stay updated on the project, visit grantroad.info.

