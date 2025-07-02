Grant Road shut down in both directions near Jackrabbit Avenue due to major water leak, TPD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A major water leak has shut down a stretch of Grant Road at Jackrabbit Avenue in all directions, according to Tucson Police.

**ROAD CLOSURE** Grant Road at Jackrabbit Avenue (Grant, east of Silverbell) will be closed in all directions due to a large water leak. Tucson Water crews will be on scene for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 2, 2025

The closure is in effect at Grant Road just east of Silverbell Road.

Tucson Water crews are on the scene and are expected to be working in the area for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while repairs are underway.

No timeline has been given for when the road will reopen.

