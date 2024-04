The City of Tucson's ready to break ground on the next phase of their major project to improve Grant Road.

It's taking place on Tuesday, April 23rd, at 8:30 in the morning.

In this part of the project road crews will go from Grant and Alvernon through Swan, making the major street a wider, six-lane road with safer sidewalks and bike lanes.

The plan also includes upgrades to the drains and bus stops.