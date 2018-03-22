Grant Road and Stone Avenue intersection closure starts tomorrow evening

TUCSON, Ariz. - The intersection at Grant Road and Stone Avenue will be closed starting tomorrow at 7 p.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. for paving work.

The speed limit in surrounding construction zones has been reduced to 25 miles per hour and motorists can expect delays.

The work is part of the Grant Road Improvement Project, which will widen Grant Road from Stone Avenue to Park Avenue.

Work on the project began in March 2017.

The project is part of the $2.1 billion Regional Transportation Authority Plan, which will be implemented through 2026.