Grant helps fund new ramada at county shooting range

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Visitors to Pima County's Southeast Regional Park Clay Target Center can take a break from the hot sun under a new ramada structure, thanks in part to a $17,200 grant from Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation matched the grant with $17,800 to fully cover the existing concrete pad in front of the Clay Target Center cashier’s office.

Additional dedicated monies from Parklands Foundation were used to provide permanent seating around the perimeter of the new ramada.

The ramada provides a much-needed shaded sitting area and meeting location for customers, said Leonard Ordway, Shooting Sports Program Manager.

“This new ramada gives shooters and spectators a place to sit and relax between rounds or when waiting for or watching shooters,” Ordway said. “In the past, our users had very little respite from the hot sun, so we’re very grateful to have this shade structure to offer them.”

Southeast Regional Park Clay Target Center, 11295 S. Harrison Road, is open on weekends, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 1-April 30 and 8 a.m.-noon May 1-Sept. 30. NRPR also operates the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, the Southeast Archery Range, Tucson Mountain Park (TMP) Rifle and Pistol Range, the TMP Archery Range and the Virgil Ellis Rifle and Pistol Range in Ajo.