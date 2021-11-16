Watch
Grand Canyon University in Tucson helping reduce shortage of nurses

Megan Meier
Grand Canyon University Tucson Nursing Program
Posted at 8:41 PM, Nov 15, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — These two Grand Canyon University (GCU) students are nearing the finish line. In about a month, they'll graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and take on an important role in the community.

"I think the most challenging part has just been learning how to become a nurse in the midst of a pandemic," said Nursing Student, Ariana Monroy.

While the pandemic has emphasized the need for quality healthcare, a shortage of nurses has challenged providers for years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an average of 194,500 registered nurse positions are open each year.

"We had increasing retirements from the profession. We didn't have as many graduates as we were hoping for out of colleges of nursing. That was for a variety of reasons," said Grand Canyon University Senior Director of Nursing Services, Kimarie Jeffreys.

GCU in Tucson is becoming a part of the solution. By offering an accelerated nursing program, graduates are able to enter the field in just 16 months.

"The students are learning the same content in an online, active learning format. With that being said, that already eliminates some of the traditional time and space constraints that a traditional program may experience," said Jeffreys.

GCU's goal is to help graduates get jobs in Tucson and Southern Arizona. The program partners with Tucson Medical Center to give students real-world, hands-on experience.

"One thing I'm looking forward to most is to be able to give back to this community and serve the people that are here," said Nursing Student, Mariah Ransom.

"I think the most rewarding part has been establishing relationships with other nurses in the profession. I'm learning what it means to be a true nurse...offering your service and caring for others," said Monroy.

To learn more about Grand Canyon University's Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program in Tucson, click here.
