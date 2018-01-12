Grand Canyon offers free admission on MLK Day

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Grand Canyon is offering free admission to the park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Monday is the first free admission day of 2018. The other days are:

1. April 21st, to celebrate National Park Week.

2. September 22nd, to celebrate National Public Lands Day.

3. November 11th, to celebrate Veterans Day Weekend.

On MLK Day, the North Rim will be closed, and the park is encouraging visitors to check road conditions and weather for the South Rim.

The park wants to remind visitors to expect large crowds, long lines at the entrance stations and shuttle bus stops, and full parking lots.