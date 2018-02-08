Graffiti clean-up scheduled for Peppersauce Cave

TUCSON, Ariz. - The graffiti removal project continues at Peppersauce Cave.

Peppersauce is the most visited wild cave in Arizona, with about 15,000 visitors a year.

Forest Service officials say most of those visitors respect the cave, but some leave behind garbage, and even tag cave walls with paint.

The graffiti removal project was started in 2001 by the Central Arizona Grotto of the National Speleological Society.

The next clean-up time frame is February 9th - February 11th.

Volunteers will help remove graffiti from cave walls, replace signs on the trail leading into the cave, and place reflective IN/OUT arrows in the cave.

The Peppersauce Cave graffiti removal project is an ongoing project.

The National Speleological Society is planning more clean-up events throughout 2018.